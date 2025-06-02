Skip to Content
Michael ​​​​​​​Fehrle: Military Monday honoree for June 2, 2025

Published 6:41 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 is saluting the men and women of our armed forces and our veterans with Military Monday.

Today we are recognizing Airman Michael Fehrle.

He is following in the footsteps of both his military parents.

We thank you for your service. 

Isabel Garcia

