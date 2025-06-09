Skip to Content
Military Monday

Jose A Duran: Military Monday honoree for June 9, 2025

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 is saluting the men and women of our armed forces and our veterans with Military Monday.

Today we are recognizing Jose A Duran who served in the Vietnam War.

His son shares that he now rests at the Fort Bliss Cemetery.

We thank you for your service.

