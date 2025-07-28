Military Monday: Sergeant First Class Villarreal

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 is saluting the men and women of our armed forces and our veterans with Military Monday.

Today we are recognizing Sergeant First Class Villarreal. He's served three deployments in Afghanistan and Iraq, and his nominator described him as a dependable, honorable friend and a loving father who is proud to serve his country. We thank you for your service.

You can send in a photo of your loved one who is serving in the military, or once served and is a veteran by going to the Military Monday section on our website.