Operation Noel helping kids stay warm this winter

For just $17.50, you can provide a warm winter jacket to a child in need. Every year, ABC-7 teams us with Operation Noel to help thousands of Borderland children.

The organization started more than 70 years ago by the El Paso Herald Post. Operation Noel first provided dolls for girls, before changing its goal to coats.

The non-profit is led by former El Paso Mayor Dee Margo. He tells ABC-7 he has been involved since 1994.

ABC-7, along with fellow partners Hub International, Mattress Firm, and the El Paso Times, put on a telethon to raise money every year. We have the goal of raising enough money to provide coats for 20,000 children.

All donations stay in the Borderland, and 100% of the money you give goes towards the coats. Operation Noel does not have any overhead costs, and everyone involved is a volunteer.

The children who benefit are identified by social workers, educators, and school counselors.

KVIA General Manager Brenda De Anda-Swann reminds everyone that Operation Noel always receives more requests for coats than it can fulfill.

Consider donating during the telethon December 1st, or anytime throughout the year.