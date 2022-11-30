Operation Noel: A family can’t afford Christmas presents, but still thankful for what they do have

EL PASO, Texas -- The Caro family is one that is struggling during the holiday season .

For Miriam Caro, Operation Noel is more than just a fundraiser, it means she receives help as she tries to do all that she can for her five children.

"It's nice because I wouldn't be able to think that they can get the stuff I can't get them, you know it's hard. They don't understand, they're kids. Like we are adults and we don't mind it doesn't matter."

Caro has gone through a lot lately, as she says she has recently undergone gastritis surgery.

"Well I mean it still hurts, but I have to work. It doesn't matter I have to pay for my stuff you know," said Caro.

On top of getting surgery, Caro started a new job while her kids battled RSV.

"The kids got the RSV. I just recuperate. I had to go to work, and I had to stop again, cause they got the RSV. We passed a lot, with the surgery, them getting sick, and it's hard I can't get them what they wanted because I had to pay bills and deposit everything," said Caro.

Caro cannot afford the Christmas presents that her children want this year, but she is thankful that with a smile on their faces. Her children don't have to worry about staying warm this winter.