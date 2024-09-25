

Real Window Creative // Shutterstock

Which state was just ranked the #1 best place to retire? Hint—it’s not Florida

View of city skyline and river of Wilmington, Delaware.

When thinking about a dream retirement spot, chances are sandy beaches, a warm breeze, and a laid-back lifestyle come to mind. And let’s be honest, Florida usually tops the list, right? But here’s the plot twist—Florida isn’t wearing the crown this year, at least not according to Bankrate’s annual report.

So, which state is the new king of retirement? It’s Delaware, Benzinga reports. Yes, the second-smallest state in the U.S. just shot to the top, leaving the Sunshine State in its shadow. How did this little gem pull off such a big win?

Delaware has a lot going for it. First, it’s got some seriously friendly tax policies. No tax on Social Security benefits, no estate tax, and zero sales tax make it a dream for those living on a fixed income.

While Delaware might not have the endless summer vibes of Florida, it does offer mild weather, low property taxes, and a reputation for being low on natural disasters. That means golden years can be enjoyed without worrying about hurricanes or wildfires spoiling the fun.

But it’s not just about the dollars and cents. Delaware also scores high on well-being, thanks to its tight-knit communities, cultural offerings, and diverse population. There are scenic beaches to stroll, charming historic towns to explore, and an arts scene to explore—all without battling the tourist crowds found down south.

Now, Delaware might not be perfect. The cost of living is a tad higher than the national average, and crime can be a concern in certain areas. But when weighing the pros and cons, it’s easy to see why it’s become such a hot spot for retirees.

So, what about Florida? It’s still hanging out in the top ten, holding onto the eighth spot. Sure, it’s affordable and sunny, but factors like health care quality and crime rates kept it from climbing higher this year.

If Delaware’s surprise victory indicates anything, choosing the right place to retire isn’t just about sunshine and palm trees. It’s about finding a place that balances affordability, safety, and quality of life. And while Delaware might not have been on the radar before, it’s worth a second look.

Here are the top five places to retire based on the Bankrate report:

1. Delaware

2. West Virginia

3. Georgia

4. South Carolina

5. Missouri

Now, the states coming in at the bottom and considered the “worst” places to retire based on the report are:

46. North Dakota

47. California

48. Washington

49. New York

50. Alaska

Of course, retirement is a big decision, and what works for one person might not work for another. Before packing up and heading to Delaware—or any other state—consider consulting with a financial advisor. They can help figure out the best place to retire and live the life that’s been dreamed of.

This story was produced by Benzinga and reviewed and distributed by Stacker Media.