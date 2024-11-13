

The 7 healthiest Chipotle orders, ranked by a registered dietician

Everyone knows fast food isn’t the healthiest option, especially if you’re watching your weight. But Chipotle stands out as a quick and healthy choice. The fast-casual chain offers a wide variety of fresh ingredients and customizable meals that make it easy to keep calories in check.

Thanks to the array of protein, veggie, and grain options, there are dozens of low-calorie, high-protein, high-fiber meal combinations—exactly what to aim for to lose weight. Protein and fiber are the cornerstones of a solid weight loss plan that helps to feel full and satisfied while cutting calories.

Still, not all orders at Chipotle are weight loss all-stars. A burrito can easily rack up a whopping 1400+ calories. Hone Health dishes on exactly how to eat at Chipotle without derailing weight loss efforts.

How to Order at Chipotle for Weight Loss

Consider this a cheat sheet for mastering a healthy order at Chipotle that supports weight loss goals.

Set a calorie goal

Individual calorie needs differ based on age, activity level, and lifestyle. But in general, women should shoot for around 400 to 600 calories per meal, whereas men can often aim higher—600 to 800 calories. Chipotle’s nutrition calculator makes it easy to see exactly how many calories are in your go-to order, and how to tweak it if necessary.

Seek out veggies

Veggies should be the foundation of any weight loss meal at Chipotle. They’re low in calories but high in fiber, and pack a wide variety of essential vitamins and minerals. Lettuce, fajita veggies, and salsa are all good options.

Skip the tortilla

The extra-large tortillas at Chipotle add an additional 320 calories and 50 grams of carbohydrates to the meal alone. Go with a bowl or salad instead of a burrito to save calories and make space for something more nutritious (guac, anyone?).

Watch the toppings

Chipotle offers plenty of delicious low-calorie salsas to choose from. The tomato-based salsas contain only 15 to 30 calories per serving, while the corn salsa has 80. However, toppings like guacamole, queso, cheese, sour cream, and vinaigrette pack 120 to 250 calories per serving. Choose just one of these higher-fat add-ons to keep calories in check.

Stick with lean protein

If you’re focused on fat loss (and not just weight loss), protein is key. Protein is essential for muscle repair and growth and helps keep you full, so you don’t overeat. However, some proteins at Chipotle have more fat and calories than others. The new smoked brisket is the highest in calories and fat at 360 calories per serving and 27 grams of fat. The sofritas (plant-based protein), steak, chicken, and barbacoa are all leaner options with about half the calories.

7 Chipotle Orders for Weight Loss

Here are the best Chipotle orders for weight loss: under 600 calories, high in protein, and loaded with fiber-rich veggies.

1. Chicken fajita salad

When in doubt, opt for a salad. This tasty order packs a hefty dose of protein (37 grams) and lots of veggies, for a satisfying meal that keeps calories in check. Pro tip: Sub the vinaigrette for salsa to save around 200 calories.

Ingredients: Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, fajita veggies, fresh tomato salsa, corn salsa, and extra romaine lettuce.

Nutrition: Calories: 530, Protein: 37g, Carbohydrates: 44g, Fiber: 8g, Fat: 25g

2. Steak and rice burrito bowl

Steak is surprisingly one of the lowest-calorie protein choices on the menu, at 150 calories per serving. This bowl has a smaller portion of rice and beans, which you can order by asking for “light” rice or beans. This tweak adds fiber while keeping the calories under control, and doubling down on low-calorie salsa boosts the flavor.

Ingredients: Steak, light brown rice, light black beans, light cheese, fajita veggies, extra romaine lettuce, fresh tomato salsa, green salsa

Nutrition: Calories: 445, Protein: 31g, Carbohydrates: 46g, Fiber: 7g, Fat: 14g

3. Chicken salad with guacamole

We know, we know, guac is extra—in more than one way. Guacamole is high in healthy monounsaturated fat and fiber, but a single serving packs 230 calories, which makes it hard to squeeze into a low-calorie meal. This salad, with grilled chicken and loads of veggies, helps balance out the calorie density of the guac.

Ingredients: Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, extra fajita veggies, tomatillo green chili salsa, and guacamole.

Nutrition: Calories: 470, Protein: 36g, Carbohydrates: 23g, Fiber: 10g, Fat: 29g

4. Black bean and veggie power bowl

Choosing beans instead of animal-based protein is a great way to load up on fiber and protein, filling essentials for weight loss while reducing calories. A single scoop of black beans delivers 8 grams of protein—add that to a little cheese and you’ll get an easy 19 grams of protein per bowl.

Ingredients: Black beans, extra fajita veggies, extra romaine lettuce, cheese, corn salsa, and fresh tomato salsa.

Nutrition: Calories: 395, Protein: 19g, Carbohydrates: 55g, Fiber: 14g, Fat: 11g

5. Steak salad

A simple steak salad with salsa and fajita veggies is a low-calorie lunch option that packs a satiating combo of protein and fiber.

Ingredients: Steak, romaine lettuce, fresh tomato salsa, fajita veggies, and guacamole.

Nutrition: Calories: 445, Protein: 24g, Carbohydrates: 23g, Fiber: 9g, Fat:28g

6. Chicken burrito bowl with double veggies

When you want something light, but don’t want a salad, this bowl is the go-to. Skip the rice and beans and add extra veggies and tasty corn salsa for only 410 calories.

Ingredients: Grilled chicken, extra fajita veggies, corn salsa, and cheese.

Nutrition: Calories: 410, Protein: 43g, Carbohydrates: 27g, Fiber: 5g, Fat: 17g

7. Chipotle barbacoa bowl with rice

You may not think that beef barbacoa is a good choice for weight loss since beef can be higher in fat and calories than other meat. But it’s slightly lower in calories per serving (170) than Chipotle’s chicken (180). This bowl packs additional fiber due to the addition of brown rice, which is essential for keeping you full while trying to lose weight.

Ingredients: Barbacoa, brown rice, fajita veggies, romaine lettuce, and tomatillo green chili salsa.

Nutrition: Calories: 420, Protein: 29g, Carbohydrates: 52g, Fiber: 4g, Fat: 13g

