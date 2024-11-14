

Elena Veselova // Shutterstock

Wegovy diet plan: What foods to eat and avoid while taking semaglutide

A healthy high protein prepared meal including chicken, carrots, fruits and greens.

Taking Wegovy (semaglutide) can be a powerful step towards achieving weight loss goals and improving overall health—especially when done in conjunction with lifestyle changes, such as following a healthy diet. Making mindful dietary choices may help Wegovy’s capacity to regulate appetite and foster a healthier weight as well as potentially alleviate some of the drug’s common side effects (e.g. nausea).

Key takeaways:

Eating a well-balanced diet on Wegovy can help improve weight loss and minimize side effects.

An ideal Wegovy diet plan should emphasize lean proteins, whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and healthy fats.

So, what are the foods to eat and the foods to avoid when taking Wegovy? Ro shares those answers and everything to know about making a Wegovy diet plan, ahead.

Is There a Recommended Wegovy Diet Plan?

In a word, no. There isn’t a specific or recommended Wegovy diet plan.

However, following recommended dietary guidelines—such as those from your healthcare provider—and an overall healthy lifestyle can help optimize the medication’s effectiveness. In fact, Wegovy is meant to be used alongside regular physical activity and a reduced-calorie diet.

Quick refresher: Wegovy is approved by the Food and Drug Administration for chronic weight management in adults with either obesity (body mass index, or BMI, of 30+) or overweight (BMI of 27+) with at least one weight-related medical condition, such as type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, or high cholesterol. As a glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist, Wegovy mimics the GLP-1 hormone in the body and, in doing so, suppresses appetite and slows gastric (stomach) emptying. These effects can leave you feeling fuller for longer and less hungry than usual, which can lead to reduced caloric intake and ultimately promote weight loss.

As mentioned above, the drug is recommended alongside reduced caloric intake. (Remember: the key to losing weight, even without medication, is to eat fewer calories than the amount burned.) When you consume fewer calories, though, it’s especially important to prioritize nutrition. Nutrient-dense foods, such as many of those below, provide essential vitamins and minerals that can help promote satiety, reduce cravings, and enhance energy levels, making it easier to stick to a calorie-controlled diet and reach goals. (Also key? Getting regular, if not more, physical activity and exercise.)

What to Eat on Wegovy

Eating nutrient-rich foods can maximize the benefits of Wegovy, help reduce side effects, and support a weight loss journey. Here’s a breakdown of the key foods that should form the foundation of a Wegovy diet plan:

Fruits and vegetables

Fruits and vegetables are among the best foods to eat to achieve weight loss goals. They’re packed with important vitamins, minerals, and fiber. Fiber can keep you feeling fuller longer, potentially aiding in appetite control alongside the effects of Wegovy. A small study of 17 male participants showed that eating fruit, such as an apple, before a meal can reduce caloric intake by 18.5%. While sometimes fruit has been deemed “bad” for weight loss because of its naturally occurring sugars, a 2016 review found that including fruits (namely whole, fresh fruits) in a balanced diet can support weight loss and healthy weight maintenance.

Nutritious, fiber-rich fruits and vegetables can also help stabilize blood sugar by slowing digestion and the absorption of sugar into the bloodstream. This can reduce the likelihood of overeating and snacking between meals, helping maintain the calorie deficit needed to meet weight loss goals.

Most adults should aim to consume 1.5–2 cups of fruit and 2–3 cups of vegetables per day, as recommended by the Department of Agriculture (USDA) Dietary Guidelines for Americans. Try to consume mostly fresh or frozen fruits and vegetables, as they typically contain the most nutrients. However, canned and dried varieties can also be part of a healthy diet, provided they do not have any added sugars, sodium, or unhealthy fats.

Here are a few types of fruits and vegetables to incorporate into a Wegovy diet plan:

Berries

Apples

Pears

Bananas

Bell peppers

Broccoli

Carrots

Leafy greens, such as spinach and kale

Remember, if you are taking certain blood thinners, leafy greens can interfere with the way they work. Always clear significant changes to your diet with a healthcare provider before taking any action.

Lean proteins

There are several reasons why lean proteins should be incorporated into a Wegovy diet plan. For starters, eating adequate protein is crucial for maintaining muscle mass, which can be challenging to maintain when losing weight. Preserving muscle mass helps keep basal metabolic rate up, which means the body burns more calories at rest. Lean proteins are also helpful for promoting satiety. They can keep you satisfied longer after eating, which may help reduce cravings and help maintain a reduced-calorie diet.

The amount of protein to eat per day can vary from person to person, as it depends on activity levels, age, and body weight. Some estimates indicate that adults need at least 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight (0.36 grams per pound) daily.

Good sources of lean proteins include:

Chicken

Turkey

Tofu

Beans, peas, and lentils

Seafood (e.g. tuna, shrimp)

Low-fat dairy products (e.g. cottage cheese, Greek yogurt)

Nuts and seeds (e.g. chia seeds, pumpkin seeds, pistachios, almonds)

Whole grains

Rich in complex carbohydrates and fiber, whole grains take longer for the body to digest. As such, they can help you sustain energy levels throughout the day and prevent crashes that can lead to cravings.

Adults should aim to eat approximately three to five servings of whole grains per day. Whole grains can also provide essential vitamins and minerals, such as the B vitamins thiamine, riboflavin, and niacin—all of which play a key role in metabolism. Plus, a small 2017 study found that eating whole grains can speed up metabolism in some populations, which can help promote weight loss.

Whole grains to incorporate into meals include:

Quinoa

Brown rice

Oats

Whole-wheat bread

Barley

Rye

Healthy fats

Though it may be tempting to avoid all fats when on Wegovy, “healthy” (unsaturated) fats are an important part of a balanced diet. Your body needs healthy fats for energy, optimal brain function, hormone regulation, and to help absorb vitamins from other foods you eat.

Ensuring each meal contains some healthy fats can also help to feel more satisfied after eating, helping to reduce cravings later on in the day and, as a result, overall calorie intake.

Healthy fats to add to a Wegovy diet plan include:

Fatty fish (e.g.salmon, tuna, sardines)

Vegetable oils, including olive oil and canola oil

Avocado

Nuts and seeds

What to Avoid Eating on Wegovy

While no one food is entirely off-limits on Wegovy, limiting your intake of certain ones may help reduce uncomfortable gastrointestinal (GI) side effects, such as diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting. What’s more, foods high in saturated fats, refined sugars, and refined carbohydrates can often lead to overeating due to their low satiety and high-calorie content. So, by reducing intake of these foods and opting for nutrient-dense alternatives, you can better control your calorie intake and maintain stable blood sugar levels; this, in turn, can make reaching and sustaining weight loss goals easier.

Foods high in saturated fats

Foods high in saturated fats, such as fatty meats, full-fat dairy products, and processed snacks, tend to be calorie-dense; you might find them difficult to digest. On their own, fatty foods can cause GI discomfort. Add into the mix Wegovy, whose common side effects are gastro-related (e.g. vomiting, diarrhea, nausea), and you’re likely to be left with worsened symptoms.

It’s also worth noting that saturated fats are known to raise LDL (“bad”) cholesterol levels, which can increase the risk of heart disease. Wegovy is FDA-approved not only for chronic weight management but also for reducing the risk of major cardiovascular events in adults with established heart disease and obesity or overweight. So, limiting saturated fat intake is essential to support the cardiovascular benefits of Wegovy—and this is especially key for those taking the medication for these potential effects.

Refined carbohydrates

Refined carbohydrates, such as white rice, sugar-sweetened breakfast cereal, and white bread, can cause blood sugar to rise and fall more quickly, as well as increase cravings and hunger. These foods are often low in fiber and other essential nutrients and may leave you feeling hungry shortly after eating them, potentially counteracting Wegovy’s appetite-suppressing effects. Aim to replace refined carbs with whole grains and legumes, such as brown rice, beans high-fiber/low-sugar cereal, whole-wheat bread, and whole-wheat pasta, to support weight management.

Sugary foods and beverages

Foods and beverages with added sugar, such as candies, sodas, cakes, and other desserts, tend to be high in empty calories with little-to-no nutritional value. They can also cause a rapid rise in blood sugar levels, which can undermine weight loss effects as well as Wegovy’s beneficial cardiovascular effects.

Ultra-processed, sugary foods and beverages can also trigger or worsen common digestive side effects when taking Wegovy. While occasional treats are okay, a Wegovy diet plan should focus on whole, unprocessed foods and minimize intake of sugary drinks and processed snacks.

High-sodium foods

High-sodium foods, including salty snacks like chips, canned soups, cold cuts, and fast food, can contribute to water retention and interfere with efficient digestion. Wegovy in and of itself can also slow digestion; so mixing the medication with high-sodium foods can cause or exacerbate common side effects, such as bloating and overall abdominal discomfort. In the long term, excessive sodium intake can lead to high blood pressure and increase the risk of heart disease, stroke, and obesity.

Frequently Asked Questions About Wegovy and Diet

For those starting Wegovy or considering giving the medication a try, it’s normal to have questions, especially regarding diet and lifestyle changes that can impact the ability to meet weight loss and long-term health goals.

How much weight can you lose in a month with Wegovy?

How much weight you can lose in a month with Wegovy varies depending on your starting weight, medication dosage, diet, and physical activity levels. Some people start to see small amounts of weight loss within a few weeks of starting the medication, but others can take up to 20 weeks to see significant results. The longer you take Wegovy, the more weight you can expect to lose, provided you eat a nutritious diet and exercise regularly. Research shows that people lose an average of 15% of body weight over 68 weeks of Wegovy use.

How much water should you drink while on Wegovy?

Experts recommend the average adult drinks about 8-10 glasses of water, or 2.2-3 liters, daily, though individual needs may vary. Adequate hydration can help manage appetite, support healthy digestion, and alleviate some Wegovy side effects.

How many daily calories should I eat on Wegovy?

The daily calories to consume while on Wegovy depend on weight loss goals, current weight, activity levels, health history, and other factors. A general guideline is to aim for a calorie deficit that promotes a healthy rate of weight loss. In clinical studies, participants on Wegovy who achieved weight loss consumed between 1,100 and 1,800 calories per day. When reducing your caloric intake—or making any dietary changes, for that matter—it can be helpful to consult an expert, such as a healthcare provider or dietitian.

What happens if you eat sugar on Wegovy?

While the occasional sweet treat is okay, sugary foods can lead to spikes in blood sugar levels, which may counteract Wegovy’s appetite-suppressing effects and contribute to cravings. Frequent blood sugar spikes might also negatively impact heart health by promoting inflammation and increasing the risk of cardiovascular disease, which can be particularly concerning for those taking Wegovy to lower their risk of major cardiovascular events. Opt for naturally sweet fruits or low-sugar alternatives when your sweet tooth strikes.

What happens if you eat fatty foods on Wegovy?

Wegovy works in part by slowing down digestion. Fatty foods, particularly fried foods full of saturated fats, highly processed foods, and fatty meats, can worsen the digestive side effects of Wegovy, such as nausea, diarrhea, and vomiting. Incorporating lean protein sources and small portions of healthy fats, such as avocados and nuts, into your Wegovy diet plan might help some people reduce or avoid these side effects.

This story was produced by Ro and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.