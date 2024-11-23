

How to answer questions about your body this holiday season, according to a psychologist

Multiple generations of a Latine family cooking together in the kitchen for the holidays.

It’s the most wonderful—and stressful—time of the year. While the holiday season can be joyful, gatherings with family, friends, and colleagues inevitably come with some awkward encounters. And if you’re one of the millions of Americans who has been on a weight loss journey in 2024, you’re likely to experience even more awkwardness this year.

With the rising popularity of compounded semaglutide and medications such as Ozempic®, Wegovy®, and Zepbound®, people may come at you with all sorts of questions and comments. Have you lost weight? Have you been taking Ozempic/Wegovy/Mounjaro/Zepbound? Have you thought about trying Ozempic? You looked great before! Why have you lost so much weight? Why aren’t you eating more tonight?

Hers shares a few psychologist-approved tips to help navigate these uncomfortable encounters and offer some potential responses to specific questions.



4 Tips for Dealing With Uncomfortable Questions

There are many dreading their family’s annual ugly sweater party because they’d rather not talk about their body. It can even be tempting to reach for the phone and text that aunt to tell her you’ve come down with a terrible illness and won’t be able to make it this year.

But before hitting “send” and missing out on quality time with loved ones, consider these tips to help avoid potential Ozempic shaming and manage your stress before and during the event.

Give yourself a pep talk. If you’re on a weight loss journey, you know that it can be highly emotional and stressful, and even the most well intentioned family member or friend can make you doubt the things you’re doing in service of your overall health. Before you head out for your next holiday gathering, remind yourself of why you’ve chosen to lose weight, take stock of how much progress you’ve made, and give yourself a well-deserved pat on the back. Or, if you aren’t on a weight loss journey or don’t wish to entertain conversations about your body, remind yourself that your body is yours—and yours alone.

A Psychologist Shares How to Answer Uncomfortable Questions About Your Body

While you won’t be able to anticipate every question that might come your way, here are a few that may come up—and some psychologist-approved responses to them.

Regardless of your specific answer, keep in mind that it’s perfectly OK to be concise, straightforward, and unapologetic in your answers. Your body is your business, and you get to decide how much to say about it. “Yes” and “no” are actually complete sentences.

Question: Have you lost weight?

Potential Responses: Your response will likely depend on whether you’ve lost weight and how comfortable you are with disclosing so. Potential responses include:

If you have lost weight and feel comfortable saying so: “Yes, I have. Thank you for noticing.”

If you haven’t lost weight and feel comfortable saying so: “No, I haven’t.”

Question: Have you taken Ozempic?

Potential Responses: Similar to above, your response to this question will likely depend on whether you’ve taken Ozempic or another weight loss medication and how comfortable you are with disclosing so.

If you have taken weight loss medication and feel comfortable saying so: “Yes, I have. I’ve been taking [insert medication name].”

If you haven’ t taken weight loss medication and feel comfortable saying so: “No, I haven’t.”

Question: Have you thought about trying Ozempic?

Potential Responses: This question may stem from curiosity, or it may stem from the desire to offer a helpful suggestion. Regardless of the intent, you can kindly let your family member, friend, or colleague know that what you do with your body is up to you.

If you’re on a weight loss journey and would rather not share the details: “I’m working on losing weight the way I want to lose weight.”

If you’re not on a weight loss journey and would rather stop the conversation in its tracks: “I know it’s a hot topic these days, but I’m not really interested in talking about Ozempic or weight loss.”

Question: You looked fine before, why did you lose so much weight?

Potential Response: You might consider the first part of this question a compliment while offering a gentle reminder that what you do with your body is your choice.

“Thanks for being positive about my previous appearance. I’m working on my weight for me and my health.”

Question: Why aren’t you eating more?

Potential Response: You might feel like you need to defend your current eating habits if you are on a weight loss journey and are eating in a calorie deficit. Rather than respond in defense, try to keep your response short and simple, with something along the lines of the following.

“I’m appreciating the food in front of me and eating just enough to fuel my body.”

Question: Is that a second slice of pie? Are you sure you need a second helping?

Potential Response: Similar to above, you might feel like you need to defend your current eating habits. Remember, what you eat and how you eat is your business. You can kindly indicate as such with this potential response.

“I’m enjoying the holiday, appreciating the food in front of me, and eating what feels right.”

Question: How does Ozempic work? Did you experience side effects? Are you worried about long-term side effects or that you’re going to gain the weight back?

Potential Response: The person asking this question might be curious about weight loss medications in general, or they might be curious about your unique experience with side effects of medications like semaglutide. Answering these questions could lead you down a rabbit hole of answering even more questions, so try providing a response that’s just enough to close the conversation.

“Those are some pretty specific questions! I’m no weight loss expert, and I think everyone has a different weight loss experience. I’m just taking things day by day.”

As you prepare for this season’s holiday gatherings, remember that what you say and do when it comes to your weight loss journey is entirely up to you. It’s your right to decline specific questions, specific topics, and even invitations themselves.

If you do end up at a holiday gathering, use the above tips to help you anticipate and navigate uncomfortable conversations as comfortably as possible. Find more psychologist-approved tips to deal with Ozempic shaming this holiday season here. (And check out these tips to answer other uncomfortable questions—from your relationship to employment status.)

This story was produced by Hers and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.