Sunday Funday Moment: “Prom with Mom,” El Paso mom creates at-home prom for high school senior son

Sunday Funday

EL PASO, Texas-- The past few weekends many high school seniors have been able to enjoy virtual proms from the comfort of their own home. One El Paso mom wanted to make sure her son would enjoy his senior prom from home but she also wanted to make sure that he wouldn't be going to their at-home prom alone.

Last Saturday was supposed to be Senior prom night for Hanks High School students. Naomi Medina wanted to make sure that her son Anthony Medina, a Hanks High School Senior, still had the chance to enjoy his senior prom so she decided to ask him to prom herself in a special way.

Naomi created a sign that read, "Prom w/Mom? Yes or Yes." She stood outside of their house and waited as her son walked outside and surprised him with the sign.

Courtesy: Naomi Medina

Anthony accepted his moms "prom-posal," and that Saturday Naomi decorated the walls at their home and created a backdrop to take their prom pictures. Afterwards, mom and son had dinner and by 9:30 p.m. they started dancing at their at-home prom that was themed, “A Knight at home.”

Courtesy: Naomi Medina

"When I walked outside I was surprised to see my mom holding a promposal sign. It made me feel happy but sad at the same time because I was really looking forward to prom this year and well it didn't really happen. To all my fellow seniors out there, stay strong, be healthy and stay positive. We're gonna get through this," said Anthony.