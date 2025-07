EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- If you're looking to get some energy out of your system, the Roaring Rage Room in El Paso may be the perfect way to spend some of your weekend.

This rage room is equipped with a paint splatter room, an axe throwing area, and a Rage Room taking center stage.

Party packages are also available for purchase, as well as gift cards for anyone you think may need to let off a little steam.