Sunday Funday: DACC instructor nominated for New Mexico’s chef of the year

El Paso, Texas (KVIA) -- Doña Ana Community College (DACC) announces that Culinary Arts instructor Tom Drake has been nominated for Chef of the Year by the New Mexico Restaurant Association.

Drake is the sole nominee from a culinary arts program among several finalists representing New Mexico’s top restaurants.

“Chef Drake is so passionate when it comes to culinary arts. He doesn’t just teach recipes or how to create food, he ignites excitement and creativity,” says Dr. Monica Torres, chancellor of the NMSU Community Colleges. “He exemplifies what it means to be a great teacher and does it with love and energy.”

From working at a bed and breakfast to a multiplex stadium, Chef Drake says he looks forward to learning from his students and becoming a better instructor.

DACC’s Culinary Arts Program operates at the East Mesa Campus, 2800 Sonoma Ranch Blvd.

Winners of New Mexico's Chef of the Year will be announced at the 2025 Hospitality Industry Awards on September 29th in Albuquerque.