Sunday Funday: Balancing Ice Skating and Nursing School

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Alyssa Devora is a proud costume designer, figure skater and nursing student.

She spends long hour studying alongside figure skating, striking a balance between both her passions.

She says she doesn't think she would be in such a positive place mentally without her passion for ice skating and enjoys practicing her routines along with expressing herself. She also says her couch paula at El Paso Blades Skating Academy pushes her to do her best.

For anyone interested in figure skating, Alyssa says she never thought she would be able to do nursing school and skating at the same time. She says anything is possible as long as you believe in yourself and you have a supportive team.

Alyssa hopes to one day qualify for the nation wide adult championship under U.S. figure skating, where olympians compete.