Sunday Funday

Sunday Funday: Baby of the Year

By
Updated
today at 7:21 AM
Published 7:26 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One young El Paso family are sharing their baby with the world.

Their nine month old baby Miguel was a finalist in the Baby of the Year national contest.

Baby Miguel is still in the contest as a "Wildcard", meaning he still has one last chance to win.

His mother Yaell works while their partner is a full-time student.

Miguel's family invites local readers to participate in voting for Miguel in the Baby of the Year contest, and hopes the story will inspire others juggling work, school, and parenting while pursuing big dreams for their children.

Miguel's family says they are grateful for any support the community can offer to help Miguel shine locally.

Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara is a News/Weather Anchor, Producer and Reporter.

