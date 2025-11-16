Sunday Funday: Purse making in Downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- You are immediately greeted by the smell of leather the moment you walk into El Paso's finest. It's located on North Mesa in Downtown El Paso, right across the street from San Jacinto Plaza.

There you will find plenty of leather key chains, wallets and hand bags. Not to mention walls filled with works from local artists.

What else can be found at this store may surprise you.

Every Thursday and Sunday the store hosts leather work classes with an instructor and materials included.

Bring your partner, friends and family to create unique totes and wallets, the perfect gift straight from the heart this holiday season.

You can find more information about the store and book a class by visiting their website at https://www.tandlleather.com/?srsltid=AfmBOoodxUiIrtK6r7VdD5H0F8z7anT-wyHjkdhnZaCqHfEgDgt4Qy6p