Sunday Funday: Melania Cotton Candy

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The inspiration behind Melania’s Cotton Candy started two and a half years ago, when co-owner Marissa Sanchez and her family were on vacation in Florida.

"My son was nine. We went to Miami and, we were at this small, an outdoor mall, and he saw this cotton candy of a bear, and he wanted to get it," Marissa Sanchez said in an interview with KVIA. "In line there was old people, young people, couples, single people, kids, everything. Once we got up to the front of the line, we saw what they were doing and we fell in love with it."

That was the moment Marissa and her family knew they had discovered something unique. So unique, that all four family members returned to Miami to attend a 3 day class to learn how to make custom cotton candy.

Two years later, Marissa and her family run their mobile cotton candy business from their home.

Melania Cotton Candy offers a distinctive, family-founded approach to a timeless treat, focusing on tailored flavors and shapes to delight kids and grown-ups alike.

This cotton candy company is constantly developing new flavors and imaginative shapes, setting Melania Cotton Candy apart from conventional vendors.

Co-owner Marissa says their creations have gained a lot of attention across the Borderland and the nation as their company turns sugar into edible works of art.

"To see them so happy with the different designs that we do, is very fulfilling, to be able to bring that joy to people of all ages," Marissa Sanchez said.