Southwest airlines to require plus-size travelers to buy extra seat upfront

Southwest Airlines is changing its long standing “Customer of Size” policy, requiring plus-size travelers to purchase an additional seat when booking instead of waiting until check-in.

The new rule takes effect January 27, 2026, the same day the airline begins assigning seats for the first time.

According to Southwest, customers who cannot be safely accommodated in a single seat must purchase an extra ticket. If there is at least one open seat available on the flight, the airline says it will still refund the extra ticket but only if the request is made within 90 days of travel.

The airline explained: “To ensure space, we are communicating to Customers who have previously used the extra seat policy that they should purchase it at booking.”

Previously, plus-size passengers could request a free extra seat at the airport or pay upfront and later apply for a refund. The refund process now comes with limits, and free same day accommodations are no longer guaranteed.

This marks another major shift at Southwest, which also recently ended its free checked bag perk on some flights and announced it may charge customers for extra legroom.

The policy change is shifting the Southwest, once known for its customer friendly perks, is rethinking its approach to keep up with revenue demands.