El Paso Libraries Distribute Free Eclipse Glasses  

Published 8:27 PM

El Paso, TX ( KVIA)-The El Paso Public Libraries will offer free eclipse viewing glasses to skywatchers starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 14, at all library branches. 

On Saturday, October 14, a solar eclipse will cross North, Central and South America. The eclipse will be visible in parts of the United States and begins around 9:15 a.m. in our region but will reach its peak around 10:40 a.m.  

Branch library staff will give away one pair of glasses per family. In addition, some library branches will offer free story time, crafts, and programming associated with the eclipse.    

Experts warn that looking directly at the bright sun is unsafe without specialized eye protection designed for solar viewing, risking eye injury. People should not look directly at the sun even during the peak eclipse time, as doing so may cause permanent damage to a person’s eyesight.   

There will be another eclipse in April 2024, so the public is encouraged to keep the viewers for later use.    

