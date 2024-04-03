Advocates celebrate wins for childcare providers, families
El Paso, Tx (KVIA)—local leaders and advocates celebrated El Pasoans. They unanimously voted on a property tax cut for qualified childcare facilities to ensure families can access much-needed care for their children. Additionally, funders are joined by children at risk, Texans care for children, Texprotects, and over 120 supporting organizations to support Texas’ pn-3 collaborative – building a brighter tomorrow for El Paso’s youngest residents.