Advocates celebrate wins for childcare providers, families

El Paso, Tx (KVIA)—local leaders and advocates celebrated El Pasoans. They unanimously voted on a property tax cut for qualified childcare facilities to ensure families can access much-needed care for their children. Additionally, funders are joined by children at risk, Texans care for children, Texprotects, and over 120 supporting organizations to support Texas’ pn-3 collaborative – building a brighter tomorrow for El Paso’s youngest residents.

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and co-anchors ABC-7 at noon.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.