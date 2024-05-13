 Paso del Norte Community Foundation staffer appointed to Emergence Health Network Board

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)-The El Paso County Judge nominated Kellie Burns-Franco, Director of Development for the Paso del Norte Community Foundation. As the Development Director for the PdNCF, Kellie spearheads a comprehensive community outreach and communications plan, playing a pivotal role in increasing awareness of the Paso del Norte Community Foundation and its collaborative work with donors and regional partners.

