Volar Center for Independent Living honors 34 years of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)-Volar Center for Independent Living (Volar CIL) is proud to honor the 34th Anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) with the showing of “The Fundamentals of Caring,” a film depicting the original interaction of a Young Person with Muscular Dystrophy and a Personal Care Attendant.

Following the film, a Panel of Speakers, comprising experts in the field, will lead a discussion on Muscular Dystrophy and Personal Care Services. The Americans with Disabilities Act is comprised of five titles that prohibit the discrimination against a person based on disability on Employment, Public Entities including Transportation, Public Accommodations, Telecommunications and Miscellaneous Provisions.

Monday, July 22, 2024, at the EPCC Administrative Services Center, 9050 Viscount Blvd., Paso, Texas 79925.

The event will be held from 10 am to 2 pm and will have more than 100 participants.



Lunch will be served.