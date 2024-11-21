Skip to Content
ABC-7 at 4: El Paso Symphony Orchestra presents “Christmas in Vienna”

Published 10:30 AM

El Paso, Texas (KVIA-TV)—A Viennese Christmas is about the lights, sights, smells — and sounds. After all, Vienna is the capital of classical music concerts. 

In that tradition, the El Paso Symphony Orchestra will combine the charming sounds of the Viennese Waltz with traditional Christmas music, the beautiful sounds of a choir, and a bit of American smooth jazz. 

 "Christmas in Vienna" with the El Paso Symphony Orchestra will be led by Maestro Bohuslav Rattay and the delightful voices of Candice Reyes and The Choral Union on Friday, December 6 & Saturday, December 7, 2024, at 7:30 pm in the Plaza Theatre.

 Tickets at ticketmaster.com, the Plaza Theatre Box Office, or by phone at (915) 532-3776.

Prices are $49, $44, $37, $23, and $17 plus fees.

Student tickets for $9 and $12 plus fees are available.

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

