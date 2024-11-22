Skip to Content
Local Focus

ABC-7 at 4: Volunteers needed to ring the bell for Christmas

SALVATIOMN ARMY VOLUNTEERS NEEDS
By
New
Published 9:06 AM

El Paso, Texas (KVIA-TV)—While some may think it is still a little early to unpack the holiday decorations, The Salvation Army has been hard at work, planning Christmas programs for several months. Now, as the red kettles are appearing outside stores and Angel Trees are being set up, volunteers are needed to help ensure that our community's men, women, and children in need experience the joys of Christmas.

The Salvation Army of El Paso is seeking volunteers for the Christmas Red Kettle campaign. Volunteer bell ringers can help as individuals or with groups, selecting the date and location that best works for them.

Become a Bell Ringer for the Red Kettle! All funds remain local; every dollar collected in the Red Kettle supports local families in crisis with food, shelter, and homeless prevention. The campaign helps support community programs year-round, not just during the holidays.

To volunteer to ring the bell or donate, visit salvationarmyelpaso.org or call 915-544-9811.

https://southernusa.salvationarmy.org/elpaso

Article Topic Follows: Local Focus
abc-7
el paso
kvia
Nichole Gomez

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content