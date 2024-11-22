ABC-7 at 4: Volunteers needed to ring the bell for Christmas

El Paso, Texas (KVIA-TV)—While some may think it is still a little early to unpack the holiday decorations, The Salvation Army has been hard at work, planning Christmas programs for several months. Now, as the red kettles are appearing outside stores and Angel Trees are being set up, volunteers are needed to help ensure that our community's men, women, and children in need experience the joys of Christmas.

The Salvation Army of El Paso is seeking volunteers for the Christmas Red Kettle campaign. Volunteer bell ringers can help as individuals or with groups, selecting the date and location that best works for them.

Become a Bell Ringer for the Red Kettle! All funds remain local; every dollar collected in the Red Kettle supports local families in crisis with food, shelter, and homeless prevention. The campaign helps support community programs year-round, not just during the holidays.

To volunteer to ring the bell or donate, visit salvationarmyelpaso.org or call 915-544-9811.

https://southernusa.salvationarmy.org/elpaso