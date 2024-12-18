Splash into the new year with the ‘Plunge into 2025’ holiday event

El Paso, TX ( KVIA-TV)-Get ready to splash into 2025 at the Ascarate Aquatic Center with the exhilarating "Plunge into 2025" event.

This family-friendly event invites the brave and the bold of El Paso to dive into the cold waters of Ascarate pool, symbolizing a refreshing and invigorating start to the New Year.

The event will occur on Friday, December 27, 2024, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 6900 Delta. Participants will be able to sign up beginning at noon. You will also have a chance to experience the enchanting "Lights on the Lake" Drive-Thru Display at Ascarate Park starting at 6:00 p.m.

For more information, contact El Paso County Parks and Recreation Aquatics Division at 915-273-3501 or email i.morales@epcounty.com and a.wheeler@epcounty.com.