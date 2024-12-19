Skip to Content
Local Focus

ABC-7 at 4: National Impaired Driving Prevention Month

Slide2
Slide3
Slide4
Slide5
Slide6
Slide7
By
New
Published 9:34 AM

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV) December is National Impaired Driving Prevention Month. Dr. Ogechika Alozie reminds everyone that they can save lives by calling for a ride and planning.

Article Topic Follows: Local Focus
abc-7
el paso
kvia
Nichole Gomez

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content