ABC-7 at 4: National Impaired Driving Prevention Month

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV) December is National Impaired Driving Prevention Month. Dr. Ogechika Alozie reminds everyone that they can save lives by calling for a ride and planning.

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.