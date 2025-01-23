ABC-7 at 4: Nami El Paso to offer Mental Health Classes and Support Groups

El Paso, Texas (KVIA-TV)-NAMI El Paso is working to improve the lives of individuals and families affected by mental health conditions through education, support, and advocacy. They will be offering NAMI basics, which is a free class for parents and caregivers of children who may be experiencing symptoms of mental health conditions. It provides tools, resources, and support to help them navigate challenges and advocate effectively. Classes are free and led by experienced facilitators. If you are interested in the free classes, NAMI El Paso keeps all upcoming courses, support groups, and upcoming events you can find the information here: namiep.org/upcoming .

