Skip to Content
Local Focus

ABC-7 at 4: The International Museum of Art announced the El Paso Black Arts Association’s first art showcase

Acquired Through MGN Online on 10/23/2023
Unsplash
Acquired Through MGN Online on 10/23/2023
By
Updated
today at 8:59 AM
Published 8:55 AM

El Paso, TX- The International Museum of Art announced the El Paso Black Arts Association's first art showcase and fundraiser. The mission of the El Paso Black Arts Association is to encourage, celebrate, showcase and support African American artists that have answered the call to create in the El Paso region.

The showcase celebrates and explores its members' creativity. The EPBAA encourages guests to wear all-black attire for the opening.

The work will be on view from Saturday, February 1, through Saturday, February 22, 2025.

https://internationalmuseumofart.org/

Article Topic Follows: Local Focus
abc-7
el paso
kvia
Nichole Gomez

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content