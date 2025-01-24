ABC-7 at 4: The International Museum of Art announced the El Paso Black Arts Association’s first art showcase

El Paso, TX- The International Museum of Art announced the El Paso Black Arts Association's first art showcase and fundraiser. The mission of the El Paso Black Arts Association is to encourage, celebrate, showcase and support African American artists that have answered the call to create in the El Paso region.

The showcase celebrates and explores its members' creativity. The EPBAA encourages guests to wear all-black attire for the opening.

The work will be on view from Saturday, February 1, through Saturday, February 22, 2025.

https://internationalmuseumofart.org/