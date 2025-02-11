ABC-7 at 4: The FBI El Paso is warning if Romance Scams ahead of Valentine’s Day

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)-Romance scams represent a dark and dangerous side of online love. Special Agent Jeanette Harper is joins us with some helpful tips to avoid getting scammed this Valentine's Day.

Tips to avoid becoming a victim:

Take any relationship slow and ask questions.

Research the individual’s pictures and profile using other online search tools to ensure someone else’s profile was not spoofed, or that the same pitch is not being used on multiple victims at once.

Do not move the conversation off the dating or social media app to an encrypted messaging application.

Do not send money, gift cards, cryptocurrency, or other assets to anyone you solely met online.

If there is a request to urgently send or pass money, “Take a Beat” by slowing down and talking to someone first.

If you have fallen victim to this scam, stop all contact immediately. Contact your banking institutions. Save the information, take screenshots, and call the FBI at (915) 832-5000 to report the scam.

https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/elpaso