ABC-7 at 4: EPCC, United Way to Partner for Daily Student Services

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)—El Paso Community College and United Way announced a partnership today to offer services to students and the community via ‘Resiliency Navigators’ at each EPCC campus. The United Way Community Resiliency Center Navigators will work to get students and the community connected with guidance to address financial hardship, referrals for housing assistance, assistance filling out applications, and referrals for other United Way programs.

United Way Navigators will be available every day, once a week:

EPCC campus’ Student Parent Resource Centers

Mondays: Mission del Paso Campus, Room C 123

Tuesdays: Transmountain Campus, Room 1700

Wednesdays: Northwest Campus, Room L100

Thursdays: Valle Verde Campus, Room A2415

Fridays: Rio Grande Campus, Room E116

For more information on the EPCC Student Parent Resource Centers, please visit: https://www.epcc.edu/Services/family-friendly-campus-services

For more information on the United Way of El Paso, please visit: https://www.unitedwayelpaso.org/