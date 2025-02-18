ABC-7 at 4: Young Women’s STEAM Prep Academy to participate in Stem challenge

El Paso, TX(KVIA-TV)-Teams of middle and high school students from El Paso and Ysleta public all-girls schools are will participate in the Young Women’s Preparatory Network STEM Challenge. The students are from the Young Women’s Leadership Academy in Ysleta and the Young Women’s STEAM Research & Preparatory Academy in El Paso.

The students’ projects include:

The middle school team from Ysleta aims to design a robot for use in natural disasters to help locate people and animals needing assistance, enabling first responders to prioritize rescues.

Ysleta’s high school team has designed a solar-powered, L-shaped storm surge barrier to protect families in flood-prone communities from rising waters.

The middle school team from El Paso wants to reduce damages caused by wildfires by analyzing materials used to build houses.

Beginning Feb. 14, the public can vote for the teams for the STEM Challenge People’s Choice Award at youngwomensprep.org/ywpn-stem-challenge; votes cost $1 to support the Challenge.

Teams will travel to North Texas to compete and present in front of STEM executives and the public at NorthPark Center in Dallas on Saturday, Feb. 22, from 1-4 p.m.