ABC-7 at 4: ‘Ring Wars XV’ Stephanie Han to fight for WBA title

El Paso, TX(KVIA-TV)-King’s Promotions, in association with Warriors Edge Boxing, kicks off 2025 and will begin the world title bout supported by six evenly matched contests featuring many of the best contenders and prospects in the Southwest United States and beyond.

After notching four impressive wins in 2024, Stephanie Han (9-0, 2 KOs) aims to win a world title in her hometown when she faces Colorado’s Hannah Terlep (5-1, 2 KOs) for the vacant WBA World Lightweight Championship. Looking to ruin Han’s plans is Terlep, a 34-year-old brawler from Aurora who will try to force Stephanie into a firefight to secure her world title.

Another hometown favorite will be in action in the co-feature, as unbeaten middleweight prospect Jorge Tovar (10-0, 7 KOs) takes on tough Juan Francisco Barajas (9-2, 5 KOs). Tovar returns to El Paso after a successful 2024 campaign that saw him post 3 wins, one by stoppage.

The action occurs at the El Paso County Coliseum on Saturday, February 22. Tickets for ‘Ring Wars XV,’ presented by King’s Promotions in association with Warriors Edge Boxing, are $25, $50, $100, and $125 and are available on Ticketmaster. Doors open at 6 pm, with the first bout beginning at 7 pm.

Purchase your tickets here:https://gotickets.com/tickets/770780/ring-wars-tickets/el-paso-county-coliseum-el-paso-tx-2-22-2025?orderBy=Price%3A+Low+to+High

‘Ring Wars XV’:

DATE: Saturday, February 22nd

TIME: 7pm.

LOCATION: El Paso County Coliseum – 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso, TX 79905