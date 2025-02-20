Skip to Content
ABC-7 at 4: The Black El Paso Democrats to host 39th Annual Political Awareness and Awards Banquet

El Paso, TX(KVIA-TV)The Black El Paso Democrats will host their 39th Annual Political Awareness and Awards Banquet. This year's banquet theme is "Uniting for a Better Tomorrow." The event will be held at the Wyndham El Paso Airport Hotel. The social hour will be at 6:00 p.m., and the program will start at 7:00 p.m. Formal/Semi-formal attire is requested.

Banquet Ticket information:

$70.00 until February 5th

$80.00 February 6th until February 12th

There will be no ticket sales at the Banquet

Please get in touch with Banquet Committee members for any questions about the purchase of tickets: Stephen Tilman (253) 882-7437, Steve Purchase (708) 250-1102 or D. Sissy Byrd (915) 861-3159.

