El Paso, TX(KVIA-TV)—The annual Deming Gem and Mineral show returns this year. It is free to attend and will run from March 6th to 9th. Rose Townsend joins us to discuss what you can expect during the event. https://demingnmtrue.com/event/rockhound-roundup-2/

