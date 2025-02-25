Skip to Content
ABC-7 AT 4: The Community to “Chalk About Love” to recognize Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)—February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, and the Center Against Sexual and Family Violence (CASFV), in conjunction with El Paso County, County Attorney Christina Sanchez, and District Attorney James Montoya, invite the public to the third annual “Chalk About Love” event.

Participants will express messages of respect, healthy relationships, and love using sidewalk chalk, helping to raise awareness about teen dating violence. Teen dating violence affects nearly 1.5 million adolescents in the U.S. each year. Through events like “Chalk About Love,” CASFV and its partners aim to promote awareness, encourage dialogue, and inspire change in the community.

This event allows public officials, advocates, and community members to stand together in support of safe and healthy relationships for all young people. “Chalk About Love” is an opportunity to create a dating abuse awareness event with a pop of color and art!

Even a temporary message of hope can mean the world to someone seeking support.

