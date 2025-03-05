Skip to Content
Local Focus

ABC-7 at 4: City of El Paso offers opportunity to resolve outstanding traffic or parking citations

By
New
Published 10:36 AM

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)-The El Paso Municipal Court is offering a Citation Amnesty Period from Monday, February 17, through Saturday, March 8. This period allows individuals to pay outstanding traffic and parking citations while waiving additional fees. During this limited-time program, the Municipal Court will waive collection and delinquent fees for unpaid citations. To take advantage of the savings, citations must be paid in full before the amnesty period ends.

How to Pay Citations

Citations can be paid through the following methods:

Municipal Bond Office Locations and Hours

  • Downtown – 810 E. Overland (7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mon.-Fri.)
  • Northeast - 9600 Dyer (7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mon.-Fri.)
  • Pebble Hills - 10780-A Pebble Hills (8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mon.-Fri.)
  • Mission Valley - 9011 Escobar (8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mon.-Fri.)
  • West Side - 4801 Osborne (8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mon.-Fri.)

Extended Saturday Hours: Municipal Court Bond Offices will be open from 8 a.m. to noon during the Citation Amnesty Period on Saturdays.

For more information about the Citation Amnesty Period, call (915) 212-0215 or visit ElPasoTexas.gov/municipal-courts.

Article Topic Follows: Local Focus
abc-7
el paso
Nichole Gomez

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content