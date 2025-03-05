ABC-7 at 4: City of El Paso offers opportunity to resolve outstanding traffic or parking citations

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)-The El Paso Municipal Court is offering a Citation Amnesty Period from Monday, February 17, through Saturday, March 8. This period allows individuals to pay outstanding traffic and parking citations while waiving additional fees. During this limited-time program, the Municipal Court will waive collection and delinquent fees for unpaid citations. To take advantage of the savings, citations must be paid in full before the amnesty period ends.

How to Pay Citations

Citations can be paid through the following methods:

In person at any Municipal Court Bond Office (locations listed below)

Online (www.elpasotexas.gov/municipal-courts or www.citepayusa.com)

By phone at (915) 212-0232

By mail: El Paso Municipal Court, 810 E. Overland, El Paso, TX 79901

Municipal Bond Office Locations and Hours

Downtown – 810 E. Overland (7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mon.-Fri.)

Northeast - 9600 Dyer (7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mon.-Fri.)

Pebble Hills - 10780-A Pebble Hills (8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mon.-Fri.)

Mission Valley - 9011 Escobar (8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mon.-Fri.)

West Side - 4801 Osborne (8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mon.-Fri.)

Extended Saturday Hours: Municipal Court Bond Offices will be open from 8 a.m. to noon during the Citation Amnesty Period on Saturdays.

For more information about the Citation Amnesty Period, call (915) 212-0215 or visit ElPasoTexas.gov/municipal-courts.