Skip to Content
Local Focus

ABC-7 at 4: Comparative Travel Time Signs

By
Updated
today at 5:40 PM
Published 5:38 PM

El Paso, TX(KVIA-TV)- Jennifer Wright from TxDot El Paso talks about a new system to help with commuters on the road.

Article Topic Follows: Local Focus

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content