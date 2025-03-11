ABC-7 at 4: Spring Break at Inn of the Mountain Gods

EL PASO, Texas ( KVIA-TV)—Inn of the Mountain Gods offers excellent views and family fun if you want something to do for spring break. The resort and casino allow you to decide what winning looks like—on the gaming floor, the golf course, the lake, or the spa. The Marketing Director for Inn of the Mountain Gods, Sarah Kazhe, says several options exist for guests who plan to take advantage of Spring Break.

For the Thrill Seekers

Test your luck on the gaming floor with a wide variety of slots, craps, and table games, or up the stakes at the Sportsbook at the Inn, where you can wager on your favorite teams in a high-energy atmosphere. Beyond the casino, the Apache Eagle Zipline offers breathtaking views and speeds nearing 55 miles per hour.

For the Outdoor Enthusiasts

The resort’s championship golf course—ranked among Golf Digest’s “Top 40 Casino Courses” and Golfweek’s “Top Courses You Can Play”—offers 18 holes of stunning fairways and challenging play.

For the Relaxation Seekers

If your idea of winning is pure relaxation, Inn of the Mountain Gods has you covered. The Spa at the Inn offers a sanctuary of renewal, blending warm tones and organic elements to create a space of total serenity. Guests can indulge in signature facials, body treatments, and massages, or enjoy a full-service salon experience, including manicures, pedicures, and hair treatments.

For the Entertainment Lovers

The resort hosts a stellar lineup of live performances, including country star Justin Moore on March 15, the “Let It Begin” Tour featuring Big Daddy Weave, Ben Fuller, and Megan Woods on April 12, and Gary Allan on May 23.

You can find more information at innofthemountaingods.com or call (575) 464-7942.