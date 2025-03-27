ABC-7 at 4: ENGAGE Summit to bring young professionals together
El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)—The ENGAGE Summit 2025 will bring together young leaders, professionals, and changemakers for an inspiring day focused on discovering and embracing purpose. This year’s theme, Embracing Purpose, explores how identifying and pursuing one’s personal and professional purpose can create meaningful, lasting impact in our careers and in the communities we serve. The event will take place on March 28th at the Convention Center. https://www.ticketsignup.io/TicketEvent/ENGAGESummit2025