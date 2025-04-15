Skip to Content
ABC-7 at 4: El Paso Community Foundation selects new artists for the Border Art Residency

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)—The Border Art Residency, an  El Paso Community Foundation project, allows artists to pursue their craft without worrying about paying for housing expenses. This year, they chose Valeria Contreras, an award-winning filmmaker and storyteller from El Paso, Texas. She is currently developing a feature film screenplay, “Oranges,” set in El Paso. According to the El Paso Community Foundations, her first short film, “Homesick,” was screened at festivals including Femme Frontera and the Oscar-qualifying Atlanta Film Festival. Through her independent production company, Apis Mellifera Productions, Valeria is developing a slate of international feature films in collaboration with filmmakers from the U.S., Colombia, Nigeria, and Canada.

For more information, please call (915) 533-4023 or visit BorderArtResidency.com.

