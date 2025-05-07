ABC-7 at 4: Fashion Fur Hearts adoption event

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)—Fashion Fur Hearts will spotlight shelter pets for potential forever homes. According to the event organizer, Naomi Cruz, all ticket profits and donations will go to the Mesilla Valley Animal Services Center for veterinary costs. the event will be held on Saturday May 10th 5pm-7pm at the Grapevine Plaza. The community will be able to mingle with other pet lovers and connect with local businesses, animal and veterinary-related vendors. Tickets will be ten dollars on Eventbrite.com and at the door.

