ABC-7 at 4: Tx Dot El Paso teams up with local law enforcement to prevent drunk driving Memorial Day weekend

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)—The Texas Department of Transportation is working with law enforcement to remind Texas drivers to wear seat belts every ride and drive sober this Memorial Day weekend. TX Dot's Jennifer Wright shares a few reminders to help you stay safe this holiday weekend.

Helpful Information Courtesy of TX Dot El Paso:

AAA projects 45.1 million people will travel at least 50 miles from home over the Memorial Day holiday from Thursday, May 22 to Monday, May 26. Most of those people will travel by vehicle. Make sure your vehicle is ready for the road trip and remember these TxDOT Resources:

Road Conditions: https://drivetexas.org/

Rest Areas, Travel Information Centers:

https://www.txdot.gov/.../rest-areas-travel-information...

Live Traffic Cameras: https://www.txdot.gov/discover/live-traffic-cameras.html

For updates follow us on X: @txdotelp and like us on Facebook: @txdotep

Plus get email alerts on closures straight to your inbox by registering at www.drivetexas.org.

I-10 Widening West

Monday, May 26 through Saturday, May 31

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (as needed)

North Desert and South Desert between Anthony and Redd alternate lane closures

Redd east and westbound at North-and South Desert intersections alternate lane closures

Crews will be working on electrical and miscellaneous construction work.

I-10 west and eastbound between Redd and Resler alternate lane closures

Crews will be paving.

Monday, May 26

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Night)

I-10 East closed at Transmountain to Artcraft

Detour: Traffic to exit at Transmountain Exit (ramp 05), proceed through Transmountain and Artcraft intersections and enter I-10 eastbound using the Artcraft Entrance (ramp 09)

I-10 eastbound at Los Mochis Entrance (ramp 06) closed

I-10 eastbound at Transmountain Entrance (ramp 07) closed

Transmountain Flyover to I-10 eastbound to be closed

Tuesday, May 27

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Night)

I-10 West closed at Artcraft

Detour: Traffic to exit at Artcraft Exit (ramp 09), proceed through Artcraft and Transmountain intersections and enter I-10 West using the Transmountain Entrance (ramp 05)

Crews will be working on portable concrete barrier removal.

4 a.m. Saturday, May 31, through 5 a.m. Monday, June 2 (49HR closure)

I-10 East at Redd to North Mesa

Detour: Traffic to exit at Redd Exit (ramp 08), proceed through Redd, Thorn and Mesa intersections, continue CD Lanes and enter I-10 East after Sunland Park

I-10 East Transmountain Entrance (ramp 07) closed

I-10 East Artcraft Entrance (ramp 09) closed

Crews will be placing bridge deck.

Advance warning

4 a.m. Saturday, June 7 through 4 p.m. Sunday, June 8 (36HR closure)

I-10 East closed at Redd Exit

Detour: Traffic to exit at Redd exit ramp (08), proceed through Redd, Thorn and Mesa intersections, continue on CD Lanes and enter I-10 East after Sunland Park

I-10 East Transmountain Entrance ramp closed (07)

I-10 East Artcraft Entrance Ramp closed (09)

Advance warning

4 a.m. Saturday, June 14 through 4 p.m. Sunday, June 15 (36HR closure)

I-10 West between Sunland Park and Resler closed

Detour: Traffic to exit at Sunland Park/Resler Exit (ramp 13), proceed to CD Lanes using the Resler Exit (ramp 12), continue on CD Lanes through Mesa, Thorn, and Redd intersections and enter I-10 WB using the Redd Entrance ramp

I-10 West Sunland Park entrance ramp closed

I-10 Widening West 2

Tuesday, May 27 through Saturday, May 31

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (as needed)

I-10 East and West between Anthony and Nashua alternate lane closure

North and South Desert between Anthony and Nashua alternate lane closure

Crews will be working on dirt work and miscellaneous removals.

Thursday, May 29

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (night)

South Desert between Anthony and Valley Chile full closure

Detour: All traffic will enter I-10 East at the Travel Information Center and exit at the Valley Chile On-Ramp if desired.

I-10 East Travel Information Center Exit closed

Crews will be setting bridge beams.

Thursday, May 29

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (night)

I-10 East and West between Nashua and Vinton left lane closed

Crews will be placing bridge deck.

Friday, May 30

2 a.m. to 6 a.m.

(This will only a backup date in case deck placement doesn’t happen on Thursday morning)

I-10 East and West between Vinton and Nashua left lane closed

Crews will be placing bridge deck.

Artcraft

Monday, May 26 through Friday, May 30

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Artcraft east- and westbound between state line and Doniphan alternating lanes closed

Crews will be performing electrical work and delivering construction materials.

Traffic Signal Improvements

Tuesday, May 27 through Friday, May 30

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Intersections of Edgemere & John Hayes, Lee Trevino & Ivanhoe, North Loop & Burgandy right lanes closed and shoulder work

Crews will be installing traffic signals.

Saturday, May 30

7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Intersections of Edgemere & John Hayes, Lee Trevino & Ivanhoe, North Loop & Burgandy left lanes closed and shoulder work

Crews will be installing traffic signals.

Districtwide Signing

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, May 27

Spur 601 eastbound between Gateway North Blvd and Chaffee Exit (ramp 21) alternate lanes closed

Wednesday, May 28

Spur 601 westbound between Chaffee on ramp and Gateway north alternate lanes closed

Thursday, May 29

Spur 601 turnaround between Fred Wilson and Chaffee signage installation

Spur 601 turnaround between Global Reach and Liberty Expressway signage installation

Friday, May 30

Spur 601 Westbound at Exit 26 lane closed

Spur 601 between Constitution and Liberty Expressway turnaround closed

Spur 601 between Global Reach and Liberty Expressway turnaround closed

Spur 601 between Fred Wilson and Chaffee turnaround closed

Safety Lighting

Monday, May 26 through Friday, May 30

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Delta eastbound between Cypress and Customs right lane closed

Loop 375 east- and westbound between Fonseca and Paisano alternate lane closed

Delta east- and westbound at Customs shoulder work

Crews will be working on lighting improvements.

Guardrail Repair

9:00 am to 4:00 p.m.

Wednesday, May 28

U-54 northbound between Pershing and Fred Wilson right lane closed

Thursday, May 29

I-10 eastbound between Resler to Sunland Park left lane closed

Friday, May 30

Loop 375 (Transmountain) eastbound between Main Gap to Plexxar shoulder closed

Crews will be working on guardrail repair.

Miscellaneous Concrete Repair

Tuesday, May 1 through Friday, May 23

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gateway South between Transmountain and Hercules alternating lane closed

Crews will be working on curb.

Maintenance

Tuesday, May 27 through Friday, May 30

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

McCombs north- and southbound at Loop-375 alternate lanes closed

Bomarc north- and southbound at loop-375 alternate lanes closed

Crews will be cleaning.

Executive Exit at Mesa Park eastbound alternate lanes closed

Sunland Park entrance ramp to I-10 eastbound closed

Crews will be working on bridge joints.

Wednesday, May 28

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 northbound at Diana Exit closed

Purple Heart 375 Widening Project

Saturday, April 26 to Friday, May 30

Daily, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) north- and southbound alternate lane closures between Montana Avenue and Iron Medics Drive

Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) southbound Iron Medics Exit Ramp closure

Crews will be paving and boring in median.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Wednesday, May 28

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Loop 375 northbound Alameda Exit Ramp and North Loop Exit Ramp closures

Crews will be working on painting concrete barrier.

Horizon/Darrington Reconstruction Project

Tuesday, May 27

5 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Horizon Boulevard eastbound right lane and shoulder closure from Darrington Road to Breaux Street

Crews will be moving concrete barriers to open and close driveways.

Tuesday, May 27 to Friday, May 30

Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Horizon Boulevard eastbound right lane and shoulder closure from Horizon Crossing to Breaux Street

Crews will installing light poles.

Continuous closure, beginning 5 a.m. Monday, May 12 to 7 a.m. Monday, May 26

Breaux Street north- and southbound at Horizon Boulevard

Crews will be working on slotted drain system.

I-10 Landscape & Aesthetic Project

Tuesday, May 27 to Friday, May 30

Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gateway West Boulevard alternating left lane and right lane closures between Zaragoza Road and Henry Brennan Drive

I-10 eastbound right lane closure at Zaragoza Road

I-10 westbound various right lane and shoulder closures between George Dieter Drive and Yarbrough Drive

I-10 westbound Entrance Ramp closure before Lee Trevino Drive and Lomaland Drive

Crews will be painting concrete riprap, landscaping, placing concrete riprap, and placing decorative metalwork.

I-10 Metal Beam Guard Fence Project

Tuesday, May 27 to Friday, May 30

Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound right lane closure between Eastlake and Zaragoza Exit Ramp

Closure Links:

West Area Project Closures

I-10 Widening West Closures

East Area Project Closures