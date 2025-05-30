Skip to Content
Local Focus

ABC-7 at 4: TX dot’s travel information center

By
New
Published 9:40 AM

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)-If you are planning a Texas road trip, TX dot has all the information you might need to make your trip the best it can be. Jennifer Wright join us with helpful tips.

Closures: ( courtesy of Tx Dot El Paso)

-10 Widening West

Saturday, May 31, through Monday, June 2

4 a.m. to 5 a.m. (49HR closure)

  • I-10 East at Redd Exit Ramp closed

Montana Widening Project

Tuesday, June 10 & Wednesday, June 11

Nightly, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

  • Eastbound Montana Frontage Road full closure between George Dieter Drive and Saul Kleinfeld Drive

Crews will be pouring CRCP. Only local traffic will be allowed to go through.

Thursday, June 12 & Monday, June 16

Nightly, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

  • Eastbound Montana Frontage Road full closure between Saul Kleinfeld Drive and Joe Battle Boulevard
Article Topic Follows: Local Focus
abc-7
el paso
Nichole Gomez

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content