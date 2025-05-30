ABC-7 at 4: TX dot’s travel information center
El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)-If you are planning a Texas road trip, TX dot has all the information you might need to make your trip the best it can be. Jennifer Wright join us with helpful tips.
Closures: ( courtesy of Tx Dot El Paso)
-10 Widening West
Saturday, May 31, through Monday, June 2
4 a.m. to 5 a.m. (49HR closure)
- I-10 East at Redd Exit Ramp closed
Montana Widening Project
Tuesday, June 10 & Wednesday, June 11
Nightly, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Eastbound Montana Frontage Road full closure between George Dieter Drive and Saul Kleinfeld Drive
Crews will be pouring CRCP. Only local traffic will be allowed to go through.
Thursday, June 12 & Monday, June 16
Nightly, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Eastbound Montana Frontage Road full closure between Saul Kleinfeld Drive and Joe Battle Boulevard