ABC-7 at 4: 14 Annual Border Latch

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV) - This 2025 marks the 14th Anniversary of the Binational Breastfeeding Coalition (BBC) “Border Latch Celebration,” where lactating individuals gather to provide their children with the best nutrition and offer peer support to one another.

Date: Saturday, August 2, 2025
Event details:
Time: Starts at 9:00 am
Countdown 10:30 am
Place: Jenna Welch & Laura Bush
El Paso Public Library at El Paso Community College
6701 S Desert Blvd, El Paso, TX 79932

