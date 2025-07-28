ABC-7 at 4: Monsoon Season Driving Safety: What El Paso Texas Drivers Need to Know

El Paso, Tx (KVIA-TV)- The monsoon season continues, heavy downpours can drastically reduce visibility, create slick roads, and cause flash flooding, leading to increased risks for drivers. The Texas Department of Transportation in El Paso emphasizes that driving safely during these conditions is crucial to prevent accidents and ensure the safety of yourself, your passengers, and everyone else on the road.

Closures TX Dot El Paso:

I-10 Widening West

Sunday, July 27 through Thursday, July 319 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Nightly as needed)

I-10 eastbound between Redd and Mesa right lane closed

Crews will be paving, weather permitting. Monday, July 28 through Saturday, August 29 a.m. to 4 p.m. (as needed)

North Desert and South Desert between Anthony and Redd Road alternating lane closures (daily). Redd underpass alternating lane closures

Crews will be working on electrical and miscellaneous construction work. I-10 Widening West 2Monday, July 28 through Saturday, August 29 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 east- and westbound between Anthony and Nashua alternate lane closures North and South Desert between Anthony and Nashua alternate lane closures

Crews will be performing dirt work and removing miscellaneous materials. Sunday, July 27 through August 19 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Nightly)

I-10 east- and westbound between Anthony and Nashua left lane closed

Crews will be performing concrete placement for new pavement surface. ArtcraftMonday, July 28 through Friday, August 19 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Artcraft east- and westbound between State Line and Doniphan alternate lane closures

Crews will be conducting illumination installation and delivering construction material.

North Desert between Clarkstone and Blue Sky left lane closed South Desert between Helen of Troy and Northern Pass left lane closed

Crews will be loading and unloading material and equipment. Borderland Expressway Phase 2Monday, July 28 and Tuesday, July 297 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Stan Roberts east- and westbound between McCombs and Martin Luther King alternate lane closures

Crews will be installing portable concrete traffic barriers.Traffic SignalsMonday, July 28 through Saturday, August 29 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Edgemere and John Hayes intersection west- and eastbound on Edgemere and/or north- and southbound on John Hayes right lane closed Lee Trevino and Ivanhoe intersection north- and southbound on Lee Trevino right lane closed Lee Trevino and Ivanhoe intersection north- and southbound on Lee Trevino shoulder and median closed

Crews will be striping.Transmountain RehabMonday, July 28 through Friday, August 19 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 (Transmountain) westbound left lane closed from one mile east of the summit to half a mile east of the summit.

Crews will be completing installation of guardrail.Mesa Safety LightingMonday, July 28 through Friday, August 19 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa (SH-20) both directions between Resler and Pitt right lane closed

Crews will be working on drilled shafts and borings.Loop 375 Border Highway Safety LightingMonday, July 28 through Friday, August 19 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 westbound between Fonseca and San Marcial right lane closed Loop 375 eastbound between Cypress and US-54 left lane closed US-54/Paisano eastbound on-ramp closed Loop 375 east- and westbound at Delta between Fonseca and Cypress shoulder closed

Crews will be working on lighting improvements.Guardrail RepairDaily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.Monday, July 28

Loop 375 westbound between Fonseca and Paisano right lane closed

Tuesday, July 29

US-54 northbound between Trowbridge and Pershing right lane closed

Wednesday, July 30

US-54 (CD lanes) northbound between Trowbridge and Cassidy left lane closed

Thursday, July 31

I-10 eastbound between Sunland Park and Mesa Park left lane closed

Friday, August 1

Loop 375 (Transmountain) westbound between US-54 and first set of picnic tables left lane closed

Crews will be repairing guardrail. MaintenanceSunday, August 34 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 South CD lanes at Montana exit closed

Detour: All traffic exit at Montana.

Trowbridge entrance ramp to US-54 South closed Gateway South at Yandell closed

Crews will be working on bridge at Ramp K. Monday, July 28 through Friday, August 19 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dyer north- and southbound between Angora and Mesquite Flor alternate lane closures McCombs north- and southbound between Gateway South and Stan Roberts alternate lane closures

Crews will be working on shoulder. Future Downtown ProjectThursday, July 31 to Friday, August 8(including Saturday and Sunday)9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 eastbound between Downtown/Santa Fe exit to past Missouri left lane closed

Crews will be drilling borings. Purple Heart 375 Widening ProjectSunday, June 29 to Thursday, July 31Daily, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) north- and southbound alternate lane closures between Montana Avenue and Spur 601

Crews will be paving and boring in median. Continuous closure, beginning 4 a.m. Saturday, August 2 to 5 a.m. Monday, August 4

Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lanes closed from Montana Avenue to Spur 601

Crews will be relocating barriers. Loop 375 Widening ProjectMonday, July 28 to Friday, August 1Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) southbound left lane between Pan American Drive to Zaragoza Entrance Ramp

Crews will be working on installing T-551 concrete barrier. Monday, July 28 to Thursday, July 31Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Loop 375 southbound left lane closure between North Loop Exit Ramp and Pan American Entrance Ramp

Crews will be painting T-551 concrete barrier.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) alternating closures at Zaragoza (POE), South Americas Road, Pan American Road, Socorro Road, and Alameda Avenue. Intersections at bridge underpasses.

Crews will be painting bridge structures. I-10 Landscape & Aesthetic ProjectMonday, July 28 to Friday, August 1Daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Gateway West Boulevard at Barranca Drive right lane closure

I-10 westbound between Lomaland Entrance Ramp and Yarbrough Exit Ramp right lane and shoulder closure

I-10 westbound Lomaland Entrance Ramp closed

I-10 westbound between Lee Trevino Exit Ramp and Lee Trevino Entrance Ramp right lane and shoulder closure

I-10 westbound Lee Trevino Entrance Ramp closed

Gateway West Boulevard passing Zaragoza Road left lane closure

Gateway East Boulevard before Zaragoza Road left lane closure

Gateway East Boulevard at Zaragoza Road turnaround complete closure

Crews will be placing electrical service poles, placing lighting and sun panels for sun structure, placing steel reinforcement & formwork for concrete riprap, and placing concrete riprap. Preventive Maintenance ProjectMonday, July 28 to Friday, August 1Daily, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

State Highway 54 north- and southbound alternating lane closures between US 62/180 and I-10 (Van Horn)

Crews will be performing mobile operations on replacing roadway pavement markings. Monday, July 28 to Friday, August 1Daily, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

US 62/180 west- and eastbound alternating lane closures between Hudspeth/Culberson County lines and Texas/New Mexico state line

FM 1111 north-and southbound alternating lane closures between US 62/180 and I10 (Van Horn)

FM 2249 west-and eastbound alternating lane closures between Wood Drive and FM 1576

US 62/180 west- and eastbound alternating lane closures between State Park Road and FM 2317

I-10 Frontage Road west- and eastbound alternating lane closures between Boracho Station and 1 Mile east of Boracho Station.

Crews will be performing mobile operations on replacing roadway paving markings.