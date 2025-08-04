ABC-7 at 4: El Paso Giving Day Invites Nonprofits to Kick-Off Season

El Paso, TX ( KVIA-TV)-The Paso del Norte Community Foundation has announced the official launch of the 10th annual El Paso Giving Day campaign.

This year’s kickoff event will take place on Wednesday, August 14, 2025, from noon to 2 pm at the SAC 2, located at 1300 Joe Battle, Lot B, El Paso, TX 79936.

On-site registration support for participating organizations

Details about this year’s prize opportunities and campaign timeline

A chance to get a limited-edition 10th anniversary El Paso Giving Day shirt with a $20 donation

Networking with nonprofits across the region

For more information about El Paso Giving Day, visit elpasogivingday.org.