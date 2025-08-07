ABC-7 at 4: DisruptHR El Paso 3.0 returns to the Sun City

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)- DisruptHR El Paso 3.0 returns to the Sun City on August 14. The event promises to challenge conventional thinking and fuel your enthusiasm for progress and people.

For $20, attendees will have the opportunity to hear from a roster of speakers who are pioneering the future of work. This event is perfect for HR professionals, entrepreneurs, and business leaders, offering a unique chance to network with like-minded innovators. DisruptHR El Paso 3.0 will take place at Western Tech-Eastside Campus, located at 9624 Plaza Circle.

Doors open at 5:30 pm, giving you ample time to connect with fellow attendees before the talks begin. Secure your spot today and be a part of the revolution!

Link to purchase tickets: https://disrupthr.co/city/el-paso//