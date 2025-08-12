ABC-7 at 4: Combatting Fentanyl in El Paso, Free Resources
El Paso, TX ( KVIA-TV)-In response to the fentanyl epidemic in El Paso, Crime Stoppers of Houston stopped by ABC-7 to offer helpful resources.
El Paso, TX ( KVIA-TV)-In response to the fentanyl epidemic in El Paso, Crime Stoppers of Houston stopped by ABC-7 to offer helpful resources.
KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.