ABC-7 at 4: Segundo Barrio Kitchen Stories

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV) - Segundo Barrio Kitchen Stories is a cookbook that documents the recipes and personal histories of five cooks and food businesses in El Paso’s historic Segundo Barrio.

According to organizers, the goal is to celebrate the neighborhood’s cultural heritage through its food and inspire locals and visitors to explore and support this vibrant community.

The official launch event will take place on Saturday, August 16th, at 10:00 AM at the Mexican American Cultural Center.

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

