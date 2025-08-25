ABC-7 AT 4: Bunks across America local chapter to distribute beds to kids in need

El Paso, TX ( KVIA-TV)- The Elephant Butte Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace is an organization that builds and distributes beds to local children who lack conventional beds. On Saturday, September 6th, an event will be held at the Las Cruces Lowe's, starting at 8:00 a.m. and continuing until completion. This is a nationwide event called Bunks across America, where 250 SHP chapters all across the country are making sure that any kid who needs a bed gets a bed. The goal: 15,000 volunteers building 10,000 beds nationwide. Learn more at: shpbeds.org/bunks-across-america

