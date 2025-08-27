ABC-7 at 4: Southwest University Park to host Q&A with Dead Poet Society
El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV) – KLAQ and Leg Up Entertainment announce a private VIP opportunity featuring Dead Poet Society. The event will feature an acoustic performance and a question-and-answer session with the band, held prior to their main show at KLAQ Rocks the Park, presented by Speaking Rock. The main event takes place on Saturday, October 4, 2025, at Southwest University Park.
EVENT DETAILS
Event: KLAQ Rocks the Park
Date: Saturday, October 4
Location: Southwest University Park
VIP Gates Open 5:00 p.m.
Gates Open: 5:30 p.m.
Dead Poet Society VIP Show: 5:45 p.m.
Show Starts: 6:30 p.m.
Tickets: SouthwestUniversityPark.com