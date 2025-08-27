Skip to Content
ABC-7 at 4: Southwest University Park to host Q&A with Dead Poet Society

today at 5:12 PM
Published 5:04 PM

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV) – KLAQ and Leg Up Entertainment announce a private VIP opportunity featuring Dead Poet Society. The event will feature an acoustic performance and a question-and-answer session with the band, held prior to their main show at KLAQ Rocks the Park, presented by Speaking Rock. The main event takes place on Saturday, October 4, 2025, at Southwest University Park.

EVENT DETAILS

Event: KLAQ Rocks the Park

Date: Saturday, October 4

Location: Southwest University Park

VIP Gates Open 5:00 p.m.

Gates Open: 5:30 p.m.
Dead Poet Society VIP Show: 5:45 p.m.

Show Starts: 6:30 p.m.

Tickets: SouthwestUniversityPark.com

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

