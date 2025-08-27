ABC-7 at 4: Southwest University Park to host Q&A with Dead Poet Society

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV) – KLAQ and Leg Up Entertainment announce a private VIP opportunity featuring Dead Poet Society. The event will feature an acoustic performance and a question-and-answer session with the band, held prior to their main show at KLAQ Rocks the Park, presented by Speaking Rock. The main event takes place on Saturday, October 4, 2025, at Southwest University Park.

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.